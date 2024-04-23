With the Lok Sabha election campaign taking a high-voltage turn after Narendra Modi claimed that Congress wants to take away Mangalsutras of Indian women, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reminded voters of sacrifices made by former PM and her grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi. Addressing rallies in Rajasthan, Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Modi had slammed the Congress party over its alleged wealth distribution promise. Modi alleged that if Congress is voted to power, they will take away all wealth, gold and even Mangalsutras of women and give it to the minorities.

Responding to Modi's allegation, Priyanka Gandhi said her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra' for the country while her grandmother donated gold for the country. “Did Congress snatch anyone's gold or mangalsutra in 55 years? When the country was fighting a war, Indira ji donated her mangalsutra and jewellery. Lakhs of women sacrificed their mangalsutras for this country. When my sisters had to mortgage their mangalsutras during demonetisation, where was the Prime Minister? When 600 farmers were martyred in the farmers' movement, did he think about the mangalsutras of their widows?" said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress leader also alleged that the PM is scaring women for votes. "If the Prime Minister had understood the importance of Mangalsutra, he would not have said such indecent things," said Priyanka Gandhi.

“BJP does not know a woman's struggle. When the farmer is in debt, his wife mortgages her mangalsutra. When there is a daughter's marriage or health problems in the family, the woman mortgages her jewels," she said.

Hitting out at the BJP and Modi, Priyanka asked where was the prime minister when migrant workers were stuck in many cities during Covid-19 lockdowns without food, and women had to mortgage their jewels. “During the farmers' agitation, 600 farmers died. Did Modi give a thought on the 'mangalsutra' of those women? When a woman was paraded naked in Manipur before the entire nation, why was Modi silent and not think of her mangalsutra?” Priyanka asked.

Congress leaders are repeatedly saying that caste, economic and financial surveys will be done after Congress comes to power. Rahul Gandhi has said that after these surveys, a survey of people's earnings will be done and suitable new policies will be framed accordingly.