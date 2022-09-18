On PM Modi's birthday, over 1 lakh people donate blood, set world record

New Delhi: Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on Saturday that the number of volunteers who have donated blood through the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has surpassed one lakh. “Crossed 1,00,000…” the minister wrote in his older tweet. Earlier on Saturday, officials from the Ministry of Health announced that the country had set a world record by exceeding its previous high of 87,059 blood donations in 2014. Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is a countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive that was launched on Saturday by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who donated blood at a blood donation camp at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

A statement read, "As another remarkable aspect of this nationwide drive, 6,112 camps have been registered for this mega drive along with more than 2.07 lakh blood donors registered so far on the E-Rakt Kosh portal,"

On September 9, 2022, President Droupadi Murmu launched the 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. A statement quotes, "Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an extension of Hon`ble Prime Minister`s citizen-centric policies and a key step in ensuring enhanced awareness regarding the treatment for TB, a curable disease. The treatment is available free of cost at government health facilities,"

The initiative has gained traction, and approximately 13.5 lakh TB patients have registered on the Nikshay portal, with 9.5 lakh active TB patients consenting for adoption. The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal is facilitating the provision of the additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes for TB patients, as well as increasing community participation in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities. Nikshay Mitras can also register on the website, and over 15,000 of them have already done so, demonstrating their commitment to helping over 9.5 lakh, TB patients.

(With Agencies Inputs)