Once Working In IT Company, Now Begging On Streets In Bengaluru — This Man's Story Will SHOCK You

The man’s life took a really harsh turn after he lost his parents and was abandoned by his long-term girlfriend.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Once Working In IT Company, Now Begging On Streets In Bengaluru — This Man's Story Will SHOCK You (Photo:X)

A man who was once a successful professional is now begging on the streets in Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru. The strange story sounds fictitious, but it is a harsh reality of a young man who once was a successful professional working in Mindtree. 

The man's shocking story grabbed attention on social media. As far as his education is concerned, he completed his MS in Frankfurt, Germany. The man’s life took a really harsh turn after he lost his parents and was abandoned by his long-term girlfriend.

The man is a victim of profound psychological trauma. What makes matters worse is that he is homeless and now spends his time begging on the streets of Bengaluru.

In a post shared by Karnatakaportfolio on X, the man was heard saying, ''I was in Frankurt in 2013; after that, I came to Bengaluru.''. I used to work in Global Village, and then I lost my parents,' the man said in a video that was posted on November 22. Since being shared, the video has garnered thousands of views, and several users took to the comment section to share their views.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

