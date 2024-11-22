A man who was once a successful professional is now begging on the streets in Karnataka’s capital city, Bengaluru. The strange story sounds fictitious, but it is a harsh reality of a young man who once was a successful professional working in Mindtree.

The man's shocking story grabbed attention on social media. As far as his education is concerned, he completed his MS in Frankfurt, Germany. The man’s life took a really harsh turn after he lost his parents and was abandoned by his long-term girlfriend.

The man is a victim of profound psychological trauma. What makes matters worse is that he is homeless and now spends his time begging on the streets of Bengaluru.

In a post shared by Karnatakaportfolio on X, the man was heard saying, ''I was in Frankurt in 2013; after that, I came to Bengaluru.''. I used to work in Global Village, and then I lost my parents,' the man said in a video that was posted on November 22. Since being shared, the video has garnered thousands of views, and several users took to the comment section to share their views.