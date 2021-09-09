One COVID vaccine dose 96.6% effective in preventing death, two doses 97.5% effective: Centre

New Delhi: One vaccine dose alone is 96.6% effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths in India, and two doses are 97.5% effective, the Health Ministry said on Thursday (September 9) after analysing data between April and August. The Ministry further stated that vaccines were effective in preventing death across all age groups.

"It's clear that two doses show complete protection, 58% above 18 years given single dose, it should be 100%. No one should be left behind...About 72 crore vaccine doses given, those left should get administered to develop herd immunity," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog was quoted by ANI.

The average daily vaccination rate has increased to 78.10 lakh doses per day in September 2021 from 2.35 lakh doses per day in January 2021, the Press Information Bureau (PIB India) has quoted the Health Ministry. "India's active caseload declines to 3,93,614 since the highest reported peak of 37.45 lakh active cases on May 10. A consistent increase in recovery rate is observed which currently stands at 97.5% as on date," a tweet by PIB India quotes the Ministry of health.

Meanwhile, the government warned that the second wave was far from over. India still witnessing the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Centre said in a press briefing on Thursday (September 9). The government said that the second wave is not over yet and there are still many districts that are reporting a high rate of COVID-19 positivity.

“India's 35 districts are reporting weekly COVID positivity rate of over 10%. In 30 districts it's between 5-10%,” the Centre said. It further said that out of the total cases reported last week, 68.59% were from Kerala.

However, the centre said that vaccination has been progressing at a good pace. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the total vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday, while average per-day dose administered has increased from 20 lakhs in May to 78 lakhs in September.

