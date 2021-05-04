हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'Only four days left', UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

&#039;Only four days left&#039;, UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat
File photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently received death threats on the WhatsApp number ‘112’  of the Uttar Pradesh Police. 

Received on April 29, the message by an unknown person reportedly stated that the UP CM has ‘only four days left’. 

A complaint was filed in Sushant Golf City police station and efforts are on to trace the number from which the message was received. 

A surveillance team was also deployed and another team has been constituted by the UP police to arrest the sender.

This is not the first time the UP CM has received death threats. Earlier in April itself, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had received an email threatening to kill CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Last year in September, November, and December, calls were received threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath.

In 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had received an email, threatening to ‘kill’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.
Meanwhile, some villagers allegedly damaged the Sasni Road residence of BJP MLA Sanjeev Diwakar in an Uttar Pradesh district on Monday (May 3), following which police registered a case against 50 people.

Amid the UP Panchayat election results being declared, villagers were enraged after their requests for a recounting of votes were declined.

