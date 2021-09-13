Oscar Fernandes, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, dies aged 80, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died aged 80, the official Twitter account of the Indian National Congress (INC) informed on Monday (September 13, 2021). Oscar Fernandes reportedly breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

"A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship and guidance," the INC tweeted.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance. pic.twitter.com/UXcLI765yP — Congress (@INCIndia) September 13, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death and expressed, "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2021

Congress' General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to his Twitter and said that Oscar Fernandes was a guide, mentor, an organizational builder who connected to the Congress workers and they loved him in return.

"A “banyan tree” of the Congress Party has fallen. There will perhaps never be anyone like him. Our heartfelt homage to an eternal Congressman!," Surjewala said.

Oscar Fernandes ji was a guide, mentor, organizational builder; who connected to the Congress workers & they loved him in return. A “banyan tree” of the Congress Party has fallen. There will perhaps never be anyone like him. Our heartfelt homage to an eternal Congressman! pic.twitter.com/PHbl4WKy5d — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 13, 2021

Oscar Fernandes was hospitalised in July after reportedly suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. The Rajya Sabha member had also undergone surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

