OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 7000 posts from December 11 at ossc.gov.in- Check eligibility and other details here

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited qualified individuals to apply online for 7540 positions of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Interested people can apply for the positions starting December 11 on the official website ossc.gov.in. The deadline to submit an application is January 9, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies. Candidates must have a valid e-mail address and mobile phone number when applying for the position and maintain them active until the recruiting process is completed in order to receive critical messages from the Commission. The candidates are recommended to often check the Commission's website to receive updates on the examination date, the availability of the admission letter, and the status of their applications.

OSSC Teacher Jobs 2022: Vacancies Details

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

OSSC Teacher Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

TGT: Four years of integrated coursework or graduation in a required field with at least a 50% grade point average from an accredited university.

Telugu teacher: Bachelor's degree in arts with a minimum of 50% in Telugu and Telugu B.Ed or B.Ed.

Classical Teacher Bachelor's degree in Sanskrit with a minimum grade of 50% and a course in Sanskrit called Shiksha Shastri.

Hindi teacher: Bachelor's degree with 50% in Hindi as one of the topics and a B.Ed or other teaching credential.

Alim/Fazil with 50% overall, a B.Ed. in education, a B.A. in urdu, or both combined grades of 50% in Persian and B.Ed. in Urdu.

12th and C.P.Ed, D.P.Ed, B.P.Ed, and M.P.Ed

OSSC Teacher Jobs 2022: Age limit

The applicant must be between the ages of 21 and 38 on January 1, 2022. For candidates who are SC, ST, SEBC, women, PwD, or ex-servicemen, there is an age relaxation.

OSSC Teacher Vacancies 2022: Salary Details

TGT (Arts, PCM, CBZ) Level 9: Rs 35,400/- per month

Hindi teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Telugu teacher, Urdu teacher Level 9: Rs 35,400/- per month

Physical education teacher Level 8: Rs 29,200/- per month

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the commission - ossc.gov.in

Register yourself by clicking on the ‘Apply Online button on the homepage

Those who are applying for the first time have to register for the post by clicking on the ‘NEW USER’ button shown on the screen.

On clicking on ‘New User’ or ‘Registered User’ instructions for filling up the online Registration/Re-registration and ‘Application Forms’ shall appear on the computer screen.

Step by step procedure for registration/re-registration can be viewed by clicking on ‘Instruction to fill up Online Application Form

Candidates with academic or training credentials from boards, universities, or institutions outside of Odisha must present the necessary documentation in order to be considered for selection.