Over 24 self-styled institutes declared fake by UGC: Ministry of Education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self-styled institutes as fake universities, revealed the ministry of education on Monday. The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website www.ugc.ac.in.

Representational Image (Credits: Digital learning magazine)

New Delhi: The ministry of education on Monday (August 2, 2021) in Lok Sabha said that based on the complaints received from the students, parents, general public and also through electronic print media, University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 self-styled institutes as fake universities. The ministry of education also called out two institutes namely Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP and Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), Qutub Enclave, New Delhi for functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

The ministry of education in its statement in Lok Sabha added that the UGC has mentioned that the following steps are taken against these fake/non- recognised universities, from time to time:

1. The UGC issues Public Notices about the list of fake universities/institutes in National Hindi and English Newspapers.

2. The UGC writes letters to State Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to take action against fake universities/institutes located in their jurisdiction.

3. Show Cause Notices/Warning Notices are issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees when any self-styled institution is found/noticed functioning in violation of the UGC Act, 1956. 

Additionally, the statement stated that state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website www.ugc.ac.in.

Read the statement here: 

