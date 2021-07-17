UGC releases guidelines for academic year 2021-22, read rules for admissions and exam here

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday (July 16, 2021) released guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for 2021-22. As per the latest guidelines, all the universities and colleges will have to complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021, amid the COVID pandemic.

Additionally, the UGC has also directed the colleges and universities to complete admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 by no later than September 30, 2021. The commission also directed the institutions to commence the new academic session by October 1.

The commission also said that for students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions can start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible following the COVID-19 protocol.

The guidelines also stated that a full refund of fees should be given by colleges and universities on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31 as a ‘special case.’

Read complete guidelines here:

