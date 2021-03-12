Over 60 people fall sick after eating Mahashivratri's prasad

Dungarpur: Several devotees feel sick after eating 'prasad' distributed on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday (March 11) in Aspur village of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan.

Aspurs Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO) said, "Almost 60-70 people are sick, this number is likely to increase."

Rajasthan: Several people in Dungarpur fell sick after allegedly eating #MahaShivratri 'prasad' yesterday "60-70 people are sick, tally likely to increase. Appears to be a case of food poisoning. We're collecting samples. 3-4 hospitals' teams are working here," said Aspur CMHO pic.twitter.com/ix1qASIWqB — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

''The medical teams of several hospitals have collected samples of patients," the medical officer added.

The CHMO said that it appears to be a case of food poisoning.

