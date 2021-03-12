हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Over 60 people fall sick after eating Mahashivratri's prasad

Several devotees feel sick after eating 'prasad' distributed on the occasion of Mahashivratri. ''The medical teams of several hospitals have collected samples of patients," said the medical officer.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Dungarpur: Several devotees feel sick after eating 'prasad' distributed on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday (March 11) in  Aspur village of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan.

Aspurs Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO) said, "Almost 60-70 people are sick, this number is likely to increase."

''The medical teams of several hospitals have collected samples of patients," the medical officer added.

The CHMO said that it appears to be a case of food poisoning. 

