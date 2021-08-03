'Pakistan needs to vacate PoK', Indian Envoy to UN Tirumurti

New Delhi: India's envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti called on Pakistan to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and reminded Islamabad the onus is on them to create an atmosphere free from terror for talks. At a presser on the August agenda of the United Nations Security Council, Tirumurti said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. If there needs to be a change in status, it is the vacation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir".

He was responding to a Pakistani journalist who persistently raised Kashmir and India's abrogation of special status for the erstwhile state. As a custom, every UNSC president holds a presser on the first working day of the presidency. India which is a nonpermanent member of the UNSC for 2 years holds the presidency this month.

The Indian envoy reminded the Pakistani journalist, "These are constitutional changes and these changes are within our constitution and these changes are entirely the prerogative of the Parliament of India. I don't think that at this point of time we are discussing anything else. It is absolutely legitimate on our parliament to pass, rules and regulations relating to Jammu and Kashmir."

India as the president of the council will hold 3 signature events--one on 9th on Maritime Security which will see an address by PM Modi and 2 others on Peacekeeping (18th) and Counter-terror (19th) to be chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

Asked about India, Pakistan ties, the envoy said, "India desires normal neighborly relations with Pakistan" and "if there are issues between India, Pakistan it should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully" reminding of the Shimla agreement which "provides for a bilateral discussion and resolution of issues".

He highlighted that these issues should be resolved in an atmosphere "free from terror and hostility and violence" and "the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere including by taking credible and verifiable action not to allow any territory under its control to be used for cross border terrorism against India".

India will be president of the UNSC next in December 2022. India has been president of the body in June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, November 2012. The president decides the agenda for the month, coordinates important meetings and other related issues, and is in an influential position.