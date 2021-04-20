हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manmohan Singh

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes Manmohan Singh 'speedy recovery from COVID-19'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his best wishes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

File photo

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his best wishes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, "Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19."

The senior Congress leader contracted the COVID-19 infection on Monday and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi.

While earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths with 1,761 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,80,530.

With this, the country's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,53,21,089, the daily active cases tally rose to 20, 31,977, according to the Health Ministry data. 

