Katni: The Madhya Police on Saturday began to probe the incident where pro-Pakistani slogans were raised by a group of people during a victory rally after a Panchayat poll results in Chaka village, ANI reported. According to Madhya Pradesh CSP, Vijay Pratap Singh, a video has gone viral on social media wherein slogans of Pakistan Zindabad can be seen being allegedly raised during a victory procession after local elections in Chaka village of Katni. Around 30-40 people were reportedly involved in sloganeering. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. The police are also probing the veracity of the video, ANI reported.

As per Singh, on getting information about the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police swung into action and registered a case. The police are also investigating the authenticity of the video.

"The incident is said to be in village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that `Pakistan Zindabad` slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” said CSP Singh.

In the video, supporters are heard raising slogans of ‘Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya Pakistan jeet gaya.’ The incident reportedly took place on Friday night after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections concluded.

This comes as the communal tension still prevails across the country after a Hindhu man was brutally beheaded in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two Islamist radicals over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

The now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed during a heated television debate. She was later suspended by the party but the remark snowballed into a massive controversy.

Meanwhile, both the killers in the Udaipur murder case have been arrested along with other accused. The case is being invested by the NIA.

(With ANI inputs)