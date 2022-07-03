NewsIndia
PAKISTAN

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans allegedly raised in Madhya Pradesh, case filed

In the alleged viral video, supporters are heard raising slogans of ‘Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya Pakistan jeet gaya' during the victory processions as the Panchayat elections concluded, ANI reported.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

Trending Photos

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans allegedly raised in Madhya Pradesh, case filed

Katni: The Madhya Police on Saturday began to probe the incident where pro-Pakistani slogans were raised by a group of people during a victory rally after a Panchayat poll results in Chaka village, ANI reported. According to Madhya Pradesh CSP, Vijay Pratap Singh, a video has gone viral on social media wherein slogans of Pakistan Zindabad can be seen being allegedly raised during a victory procession after local elections in Chaka village of Katni. Around 30-40 people were reportedly involved in sloganeering. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. The police are also probing the veracity of the video, ANI reported.

As per Singh, on getting information about the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police swung into action and registered a case. The police are also investigating the authenticity of the video.

 "The incident is said to be in village Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that `Pakistan Zindabad` slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly,” said CSP Singh.

In the video, supporters are heard raising slogans of ‘Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya Pakistan jeet gaya.’ The incident reportedly took place on Friday night after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections concluded.

This comes as the communal tension still prevails across the country after a Hindhu man was brutally beheaded in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two Islamist radicals over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

The now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed during a heated television debate. She was later suspended by the party but the remark snowballed into a massive controversy.

Meanwhile, both the killers in the Udaipur murder case have been arrested along with other accused. The case is being invested by the NIA.

(With ANI inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?