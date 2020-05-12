हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee vs Jihad

Pakistani man threatens Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Whatsapp for exposing Jihad

A Pakistani man called Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday and warned him to stop showing Jihad related news or face the consequences. The man-made a Whatsapp call to intimidate and abused Sudhir Chaudhary. He also sent anti-India photos and messages later.

Pakistani man threatens Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Whatsapp for exposing Jihad
Play

A Pakistani man called Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday and warned him to stop showing Jihad related news or face the consequences. The man-made a Whatsapp call to intimidate and abused Sudhir Chaudhary. He also sent anti-India photos and messages later.

His call was followed by more threats on Whatsapp from other Pakistani numbers which have been reported to Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar police for necessary action. Several Pakistani twitter handles too tried to threaten Sudhir Chaudhary by posting hate messages.

While the Pakistani caller did not identify himself and refused to confirm if he was from Pakistani spy agency ISI, he claimed that he knew all the details related to Sudhir Chaudhary. During his abusive rant, the man said that just like the FIR filed in Kerala over the DNA show exposing Zameen Jihad in Jammu and Kashmir, more such complaints would be lodged in others places to harass the Zee News Editor-in-Chief.

The man claimed that it was his team which was behind the Kerala FIR. He also shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to claim that Indian media was being targeted from within the he country too.

He threatened that Zee News reporting against Jihad would not stop the extremists as even the United States of America was now talking to the Taliban and seeking Pakistan's help in ending the war in Afghanistan.
 

