Palhalan grenade attack case solved, 3 TRF associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla intercepted three individuals near a naka at Wussan Pattan who allegedly turned out to be TRF (The Resistance Front) associates involved in the Palhalan grenade attack of January 2021.

A joint team comprising Baramulla Police, Army and SSB spotted the three “moving towards the naka party in suspicious manner”.

“On spotting the Naka, these individuals made a run for it through the adjacent fields but were tactfully apprehended by the party,” said the security officials in a statement.

“Upon sustained interrogation and technical leads the three were found to be OGWs or terror associates of banned terror organization LET or TRF involved in Palhalan grenade attack that took place on 17.11.2021,” they added.

The officials claimed to have recovered two grenades from their possession.

The individuals were identified as Asif Ahmad Reshi, Mehrajudin Dar and Faisal Habib Lone, all residents of Gund Jehangir, Hajin of Bandipora district.

The officials said that further investigation revealed that the accused persons were given instructions by the terrorists across the border and aim behind the attacks was to create an atmosphere of fear.

Live TV