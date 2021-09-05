हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panchjanya

Panchjanya's Infosys article should not be linked to RSS: Sunil Ambekar

In its cover story titled `Saakh Aur Aghaat` the Panchjanya accused Infosys of helping `Tukde-tukde gang`, naxals and other anti-national forces.

Panchjanya&#039;s Infosys article should not be linked to RSS: Sunil Ambekar

New Delhi: After Panchjanya`s article attacking software company Infosys for hurting the country`s economic interest was published, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday (September 5) distanced itself from the comment made in it.

In a social media post RSS`s Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar said that the article published by Panchjanya reflects the individual opinion of the author.

"As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contributions to the progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author," Ambekar said.

"Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinion expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," Ambekar added.

In its cover story titled `Saakh Aur Aghaat` the Panchjanya accused Infosys of helping `Tukde-tukde gang`, naxals and other anti-national forces.

Pointing to regular incidents of glitches in IT portals developed by Infosys, resulting in trouble for tax payers and investors, the Panchjanya article said that such incidents brought down the trust of taxpayers in the Indian economy.

The article called Infosys `naam bade aur darshan chhote` (great cry and little wool). The Panchjanya article claimed that this was not the first time Infosys had done this to a government project.

"First time mistake can be called a coincidence but if the same mistake happens repeatedly, it raises doubts. There are accusations that the Infosys management is deliberately trying to destabilise India`s economy," the article said.

The article also claimed that Infosys has been accused of helping `Naxals, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs`.

"Infosys is accused of providing assistance to Naxals, Leftists and the Tukde Tukde Gang. The issue of Infosys directly or indirectly supporting divisive forces in the country has already come out in the open," the article said.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PanchjanyaPanchjanya MagazineRSSInfosystukde tukde ganganti-national elements
Next
Story

Dengue, malaria symptoms different this time, these patients must undergo COVID-19 test: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Must Watch

PT15M51S

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi calls for elections in Afghanistan