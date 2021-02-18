Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 returns, says PM Narendra Modi; this time with a twist: All you need to know

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the return of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the annual interaction with students ahead of their exams. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held online this year. The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March.

READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha: Education Minister announces commencement of registration process

However, there is a twist this year as parents and teachers will also be part of the interaction. PM Modi tweeted, "On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun-filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in PPC2021 in large numbers."

On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

He also tweeted, "As our brave Exam Warriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress!"

As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the registration process of the fourth edition of the interaction has started. Questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of classes 9 to 12 will be invited through the 'MyGov' platform and selected questions will feature in the programme, he said.

READ | PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM Narendra Modi in ParikshaPeCharcha2021," Nishank said in a tweet. "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online," he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme began on Thursday and it will conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition. The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

"There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform. The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective state and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit)," Nishank said.