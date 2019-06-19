close

Narendra Modi

Parliament live updates: BJP MP Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker, all party meeting today

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kota in Rajasthan was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had proposed Birla's named, hailed his contribution to the country over the years.

Later in the day, PM Modi has invited heads of all the parties who have an MP either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha for a meeting on Wednesday. Modi has invited heads of all parties for a meeting discuss several issues, including the "one nation, one election" idea, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.

Here are the live updates from Parliament:

# Congress has said that it will not be attending the all party meeting. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also excused herself from the meeting and asked the government to prepare a white paper on 'one nation, one election' instead of doing it "hurriedly". 

# Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also unlikely to attend and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be represented by party member Raghav Chadha, who was fielded from South Delhi constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

# BJP MP Om Birla has been elected the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha. He was elected unopposed after Congress-led UPA backed his candidature in the election on Wednesday. Congratulating Birla, the PM said: "It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well."

"Personally, I remember working with Om Birla Ji for a long time. He represents Kota, a place that is mini-India, land associated with education and learning. He has been in public life for years. He began as a student leader and has been serving society since then without a break," he said.

