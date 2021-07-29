Pegasus row: Rahul Gandhi speaks immaturely, can thousands of people be spied upon, asks Govt

NEW DELHI: The Centre of Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been attacking the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation over the Pegasus snooping scandal.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “A non-issue is unnecessarily being made an issue. Can thousands of people across the world be spied upon? What Rahul Gandhi says, he doesn't understand. That is his basic problem. He speaks most immaturely.’’

Reacting to frequent disruption of proceedings inside the Parliament over the snooping row, Joshi said, “The government, Speaker and Chairman are requesting. We requested them personally. Despite that, they're not allowing House to run. It is not right if they say that we (Govt) don't want the House to run.’’

The Minister added that the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed in Rajya Sabha but they don't discuss it in Lok Sabha. This is most unfortunate.

The reactions from the government came after Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the government, accusing it of not allowing the opposition to work and discuss issues of national importance like Pegasus, Farmers agitation and inflation.

In a fresh tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The foundation of our democracy is that the parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss the issues of national importance.

"Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do its work. Don`t waste more time of Parliament, let there be discussion on inflation, farmers issue and Pegasus."

हमारे लोकतंत्र की बुनियाद है कि सांसद जनता की आवाज़ बनकर राष्ट्रीय महत्व के मुद्दों पर चर्चा करें। मोदी सरकार विपक्ष को ये काम नहीं करने दे रही। संसद का और समय व्यर्थ मत करो- करने दो महंगाई, किसान और #Pegasus की बात! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2021

Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments over the Pegasus issue. Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday accused the government of "curtailing" the voice of Opposition in Parliament and said that it has used Pegasus weapon against the people of the country.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inserted Pegasus weapon in phones which is being used to hit the soul of India`s democracy.

