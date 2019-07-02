People like Akash Vijayvargiya should be sacked from BJP: PM Narendra Modi's strong message

The Bharatiya Janata Party could possibly take strong action against MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who had used a cricket bat to assault a public official in Indore last Wednesday. This after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anger on Tuesday over the incident and said that such actions cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

PM Modi is learnt to have strongly expressed his displeasure at the incident which saw Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, use a cricket bat and hit a public official who had come on an anti-encroachment drive. "Such people should be expelled. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated. Being the son of a politician does not give anyone the right to do whatever he wants," PM Modi reportedly said at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

Akash's violent outburst, caught on camera, caused massive embarrassment to the BJP. An FIR had been lodged against him and he had spent four days in jail before being granted bail. While he was in jail, supporters of Akash had created ruckus outside and demanded that their leader be freed because he had been wrongly jailed. When Akash did walk out of jail, he had been greeted with garlands and sweets by his supporters.

Akash has remained unrepentant and told Zee News after coming out of jail that he had been left with no option than hit out with the bat by the public official who had been assaulted. "I hope to God that no such situation arises again that I will have to come out and bat once again," he had said. (Full report here)

Akash had previously alleged that Congress leaders had been trying to take control of the building which the public official had come to demolish and it is this that he had protested against.

On Monday, Kailash Vijayvargiya too had mounted a defence on his son's behalf. Speaking to news agency ANI, he had questioned Madhya Pradesh government's decision to issue demolition orders. (Full report here)