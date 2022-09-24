PFI created dummy organisations to mislead probe agencies, evade arrest

New Delhi: The inquiry that followed the big crackdown on the Popular Front of India by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found that the extremist outfit set up a number of sham organisations to mislead the agencies and avoid imprisonment.

According to sources, PFI members were aware that the government would take action against them owing to their questionable activities, so they set up a number of dummy organisations to mislead intelligence agents.

"The Campus Front of India, Rehab India Foundation, National Women's Front, All India Legal Council, and SDPI are all dummy organisations founded by the PFI," according to sources.

According to the reports, PFI members were also attempting to carry out attacks against BJP and RSS officials. Both the ED and the NIA stated that PFI was collecting monies from outside to be utilised for terror training and anti-national operations.