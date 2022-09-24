PFI created dummy organisations to mislead probe agencies, evade arrest
Sources say that PFI was aware that the government would take action against them due to their suspicious activities, hence created a number of dummy organisations to mislead the intelligence agencies
- PFI members were aware of Government's intervention in their questionable activities, hence created fake organizations to mislead agencies
- The Campus Front of India, Rehab India Foundation, National Women's Front, All India Legal Council, and SDPI are all dummy organisations founded by the PFI
- PFI members were also attempting to carry out attacks against BJP and RSS officials, sources say
New Delhi: The inquiry that followed the big crackdown on the Popular Front of India by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found that the extremist outfit set up a number of sham organisations to mislead the agencies and avoid imprisonment.
According to sources, PFI members were aware that the government would take action against them owing to their questionable activities, so they set up a number of dummy organisations to mislead intelligence agents.
"The Campus Front of India, Rehab India Foundation, National Women's Front, All India Legal Council, and SDPI are all dummy organisations founded by the PFI," according to sources.
According to the reports, PFI members were also attempting to carry out attacks against BJP and RSS officials. Both the ED and the NIA stated that PFI was collecting monies from outside to be utilised for terror training and anti-national operations.
