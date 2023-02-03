'PM Modi, Amit Shah may not be Drinking...': Congress MP Attacks BJP Government Over Rising Milk Prices

Congress has been cornering the Central government over the issue of inflation and price rise. Not only inside Parliament but even during their public meetings, the Congress leaders have raised the issue of high prices. Now, with another hike in Amul milk prices, the Congress has yet again trained its guns on the Narendra Modi government.

Hitting at the Centre, Congress MP from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has said that while PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah may not be drinking milk, the same is important for the children of the country.

"If there is an increase in the price of Amul milk, then the common man will be affected the most. It may be that Modi ji and Amit Shah ji do not drink milk, but it is necessary for the children of the country to drink milk. The government has made its intention clear by increasing the price of milk," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

Chowdhary's remark was pun-intended as he may be referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2019 remark when amid protest over high onion prices, she had said that she doesn't eat onion.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), has hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants. After the revision, Amul Taaza 500 ml will be now available at Rs 27; Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre; Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres; Amul Taaza 6 litre at Rs 324; Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10; Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33; Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre; Amul Gold 6 litre at Rs 396; Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420.

In October last year, the prices of Amul Gold (full cream) and buffalo milk were increased Rs 2 per litre each for all states except Gujarat. Following Amul, Mother Dairy too had hiked prices of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre each across the Delhi-NCR citing rising input prices.