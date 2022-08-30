New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (August 30, 2022) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have given him a "clean chit" following its search of his locker. His remarks came after a team of the probe agency went through his locker for about two hours in Ghaziabad. Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

"We have answered all questions of the Opposition. We can't answer lies being thrown by them. Only items worth Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 including 'jhunjuna' (a toy) of my son was found in the locker by CBI," Sisodia said in the Delhi Assembly amid uproar by opposition MLAs.

इन्हें लग रहा था Locker में बहुत कुछ मिलेगा लेकिन कुल मिलाकर मेरी पत्नी के 70,000-80,000 के गहने और बच्चे का झुनझुना मिला।



ये Clean Chit है CBI और PM Modi की।



ये Clean Chit है CBI और PM Modi की।

—Dy CM @msisodia

मैंने कहा चाहे घर तलाश लो, सवाल कर लो, मैं और मेरा परिवार पूरा सहयोग करेगा



14 घंटे मेरे घर CBI रही—पूरा घर ढूंढा, जो पूछा हर सवाल का जवाब दिया@JPNadda जी, CBI से पूछ लो या CBI पर भी भरोसा नहीं?



CBI वाले भी कह रहे हैं कि हम संतुष्ट हैं, कुछ नहीं मिला।



CBI वाले भी कह रहे हैं कि हम संतुष्ट हैं, कुछ नहीं मिला।

— Dy. CM @msisodia

Earlier on August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence.

Sisodia has been saying that he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who he believes has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the AAP leader had claimed that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments and described the CBI FIR against him as "fake" and based on "mere sources".

BJP a 'bacha chor' party

Manish Sisodia also dubbed the BJP a "bacha chor" party in the Delhi Assembly while referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator in an alleged child kidnapping case.

Sisodia was referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator and seven others in connection with the recovery of a seven-month-old child who was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction six days ago.

Manish Sisodia's honesty stands vindicated in front of entire nation: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asserted that the honesty and patriotism of Manish Sisodia stand vindicated in front of the entire nation. He alleged that the action was triggered by "dirty politics".

"Nothing was found from Manish's home, nothing from his locker. CBI found nothing in its search. The honesty and patriotism of Manish stand vindicated in front of the entire nation.

"It is evident that the entire action was triggered by dirty politics. Hope, this dirty politics will stop and we will be allowed to work," Kejriwal said.

