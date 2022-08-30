NEW DELHI: In yet another scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, the BJP on Tuesday said that Delhiites asked for ‘pathshala’ (schools) but the AAP government gave them ‘madhushala’ (liquor shops).

“People in Delhi asked for 'pathshala' (schools), but AAP govt gave them 'madhushala' (liquor shops),” BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said while attacking the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation over the issue which has now become a flashpoint between the BJP and the AAP.

Poonawalla went on to say that the Kejriwal government is now infamous for the “twin towers of corruption” - 'Sharab and 'Shiksha ghotala' - since they both have come up in Delhi under the AAP rule.

Delhi has the twin tower of corruption - education and liquor scam. The people of Delhi want to know when will Arvind Kejriwal ask for the resignation of his ministers involved in the scams.



The BJP leader also asked for a 'reverse Robinhood' model in the Delhi government, alleging that the money meant for the poor was taken away to fill the coffers of the liquor mafia.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has alleged big ticket corruption in the construction of government schools and classrooms in Delhi by the AAP government which is evident as the costs of the project escalated multiple times.

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer questions related to the alleged liquor scam and prove the “innocence of his minister” in court.

The BJP chief, while addressing a press conference in Agartala, accused Kejriwal of trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam. "Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said.

"You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said.

It may be recalled that the CBI raided Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence and some other Delhi government officials following the recommendation from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Manish Sisodia was later arrested by the CBI. Delhi’s ruling AAP has called the CBI raids a political witch-hunt and vendetta by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Based on the LG's recommendations, the CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, is an accused in the case. "A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" the BJP president added.

Nadda said nobody is above the Constitution of the country. "Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targeting Kejriwal.