PM Modi dials SP chief Akhilesh, enquires about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday shifted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated.

 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 2, 2022) spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his ailing father and veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, news agency PTI reported.

According to reports, the prime minister assured Akhilesh that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is in ICU in Medanta Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday shifted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated.

According to sources, Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22.

Yadav, who is referred to as Netaji and founded the Samajwadi Party, was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath also speak to Akhilesh Yadav, enquire about Mulayam Singh's health

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also among those who spoke to Akhilesh to enquire about the health of his father.

"On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished Mulayam a speedy recovery.

"Received the news of Mulayam Singhji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery," Rahul said.

"All of us are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and praying for his health," Priyanka tweeted.

Mulayam Singh's wife passed away earlier this year 

Earlier in July this year, Mulayam Singh's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife.

His first wife, Maalti Devi, who was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in 2003. 

(With agency inputs)

