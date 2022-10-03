PM Modi dials SP chief Akhilesh, enquires about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 2, 2022) spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his ailing father and veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, news agency PTI reported.

According to reports, the prime minister assured Akhilesh that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is in ICU in Medanta Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday shifted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated.

आदरणीय नेता जी आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है।



आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि कृपया अस्पताल ना आएं।



नेताजी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी आप लोगों को समय समय पर दी जाती रहेगी। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 2, 2022

According to sources, Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22.

Yadav, who is referred to as Netaji and founded the Samajwadi Party, was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath also speak to Akhilesh Yadav, enquire about Mulayam Singh's health

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also among those who spoke to Akhilesh to enquire about the health of his father.

"On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के अस्वस्थ होने की जानकारी मिलने पर मैंने उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी से फ़ोन पर बात करके उनका कुशल क्षेम जाना है। ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है कि वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished Mulayam a speedy recovery.

"Received the news of Mulayam Singhji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery," Rahul said.

श्री मुलायम सिंह जी की ख़राब सेहत का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मैं उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2022

"All of us are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and praying for his health," Priyanka tweeted.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की बिगड़ती सेहत के बारे में सुनकर हम सब चिंतित हैं और उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2022

Mulayam Singh's wife passed away earlier this year

Earlier in July this year, Mulayam Singh's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife.

His first wife, Maalti Devi, who was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in 2003.

(With agency inputs)