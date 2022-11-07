'PM Modi’s leadership has transformed India in many areas': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an architect of New India, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The last eight years of PM Modi’s leadership has transformed India in many areas. Before 2014, India was looked at as a country with policy paralysis, a nation with corruption as an integral part of the governance, and a weak democracy but today, the world sees us as a nation of reforms, governance with transparency, and accountability where the benefit of every single rupee spent reaches directly and digitally to the account of beneficiaries, thus plugging all the leakages".

He was speaking on the occasion of the Vishwa Sadhbhavna event held in Dubai which witnessed the launching of two books 'Modi @ 20: Dreams meet Delivery' and 'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith.'

Besides Chandrasekhar, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin – Maktoum Bin Jumma Al – Maktoum, Chairman MBM Group and member of Dubai’s Royal Family, Dr SPS Oberoi, Managing Trustee Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, Satnam Singh, Chief Patron NID Foundation and Chancellor Chandigarh University and Prof.Himani Sood, Founder, NID Foundation were present on the occasion.

During his address, Dr SPS Oberio recalled his meetings with PM Modi stating that he had seen Modi from very close quarters and felt the special place he had in his heart for Punjab and Sikhs. “As a Prime Minister, Modi thinks of welfare and development of every state of the country but I have felt a special place in his heart for Punjab and Sikhs”, said Dr Oberoi.

Dr Oberoi said that PM Modi had the credit of opening of Kartapur Corridor, celebrating Gurpurabs at the national level, revoking of GST on the Golden Temple langar and allowing FCRA, scrapping of the blacklist, laying the foundation stone of the ropeway project from Govindghat to Hekmund Sahib etc.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin – Maktoum Bin Jumma Al – Maktoum, Chairman MBM Group said “India is a country of diversity, which has people with diverse beliefs, communities, and languages, but, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the world looks India as One Nation with One Mission, One Vision, and One Family".

The member of the royal family of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Jumma Al – Maktoum said, “Indian diaspora has played a crucial role in the development of Dubai City as a world-class destination for business, tourism, and other areas. Indians have contributed to making Dubai a City of Dreams ever since they came here a long time when it was not even a city”.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron NID Foundation said, “PM Modi has not only given us the developed nation but has also enlightened us with the path and process to achieve it".