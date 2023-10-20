New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the first corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad on Friday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday that he will flag off a RapidX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations, marking the launch of India's RRTS, a transformational regional development initiative. This system aims to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, with the flexibility to increase the frequency to every five minutes according to demand.

RRTS Renamed 'Namo Bharat'

The RRTS trains to be inaugurated by PM Modi will be known as 'Namo Bharat,' as revealed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday. In addition to the RRTS inauguration, PM Modi will address a public rally to commemorate the occasion and later inaugurate two stretches of the east-west corridor of the Bengaluru Metro.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is scheduled to open for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration. This section includes five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Safety Features

Notably, the trains on this corridor are equipped with safety features like CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism, and a button for communication with the train operator.

Impressive Speed

While these trains can reach speeds of up to 160 mph, officials anticipate that the operational speed will be somewhat lower.

Cost & Connectivity

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is being developed at a cost exceeding Rs 30,000 crore and will efficiently connect Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, passing through urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar, according to the PMO.

Traffic Advisory

The Ghaziabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory due to the launch of RRTS by PM Modi. Certain restrictions will be in place from 7 AM on Friday until the program concludes.

Congress Targets PM Modi

In response to the naming of RRTS trains as 'Namo Bharat,' the Congress criticized PM Modi, calling it an expression of his self-obsession.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera both made comments highlighting this issue. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's transportation infrastructure, and the naming of the trains has stirred some controversy in political circles.