PM Modi To Virtually Interact With First-Time Voters Today, Know More About National Voters' Day

New Delhi: In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with a large number of young and first-time voters on National Voters Day this Thursday. The interaction is part of the 'Namo Nav Matdata' Conference organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling BJP.

Namo Nav Matdata Conference: Aiming To Reach One Crore First-Time Voters

BJYM President Tejasvi Surya's Insight: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya emphasized the pivotal role young voters played in electing Modi in 2014 and securing his re-election in 2019. The Namo Nav Matdata conference, spanning 5,000 locations nationwide, targets one crore first-time voters aged between 18 and 25.

Unprecedented Scale: PM Modi's Direct Interaction With Youth

This marks the first instance of a Prime Minister engaging with first-time voters on such a massive scale. Surya expressed the anticipation of lakhs of youths directly interacting with PM Modi, highlighting their enthusiasm for supporting PM Modi's potential third term.

Youth's Role And Opportunities In The BJP-Led NDA Government

Surya's Perspective: Surya underlined the unparalleled opportunities for youngsters in the BJP-led NDA government, citing the all-time low unemployment rate and significant strides in economic growth and infrastructure development. He claimed these measures have directly and indirectly benefited the youth.

National Voters' Day: Promoting Informed Participation

National Voters' Day, celebrated annually on January 25, marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Established in 2011, the day aims to encourage people's participation in elections, especially young voters, and raise awareness about the electoral process.

Theme Of National Voters' Day 2024: 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure'

Insight into This Year's Theme: The theme for 2024, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure,' continues the focus on individual feelings and aspirations towards active participation in the electoral process through the power of their vote.

Main Event in New Delhi

The national function in New Delhi will see President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest, with Union Minister Shri Arun Ram Meghwal as the guest of honour. Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on state and district-level officers, recognizing their outstanding performance in various election-related spheres.

Multimedia Campaigns And Innovative Initiatives

Inclusive Elections Postage Stamp Release: In anticipation of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, a commemorative postage stamp themed 'Inclusive Elections' will be released. A multimedia campaign for voter education and awareness, along with a captivating exhibition showcasing the grandeur of Indian elections, will also be launched.

National Voters' Day Pledge And Educational Activities

Pledge Across Institutions: Government offices, autonomous bodies, and organizations nationwide will take a pledge on National Voters' Day. Schools and educational institutions are encouraged to conduct various activities, including debates, discussions, and competitions, centred around the theme of Voters' day.

This comprehensive coverage highlights the significant aspects of PM Modi's virtual interaction, the importance of National Voters' Day, and the multifaceted celebrations and initiatives surrounding the event.