PM Modi Woos Nitish Kumar As Centre Gives Bihar Massive Boost In Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a comprehensive plan for Bihar in her Budget 2024-25 speech aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure and development. The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar, aimed at enhancing connectivity and catalyzing economic growth.

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, and his Janata Dal (United) party, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, have renewed their demand for 'special category status' for the state ahead of the Union Budget presentation. Similarly, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party echoed this demand during the all-party meeting before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

However, the central government, referencing a report by an inter-ministerial group from 2012, maintained on Monday that Bihar does not meet the criteria for special category status, a position announced just a day after BJP's Bihar allies called for the designation for the state.

Airports, Medical Colleges And Sports Infra In Bihar On Cards

In addition to the road projects, the government plans to establish airports, medical colleges, sports infrastructure, and power projects in Bihar, with a total investment of Rs 21,400 crores. This multifaceted development plan is expected to transform the state's landscape and create new opportunities for its citizens.

'Purvodaya' Plan To Drive Eastern Region's Growth

The Centre also announced the formulation of 'Purvodaya', a plan aimed at the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative is designed to promote industrial growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life in these states.

Industrial Corridor To Catalyze Eastern Region's Growth

Furthermore, the government will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar, as part of the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor. This project is expected to catalyze the development of the eastern region and create new employment opportunities.

Road Connectivity Projects To Get A Boost

To enhance road connectivity, the government has proposed several projects, including the Patna-Purnea expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur highway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbhanga, and an additional two-lane bridge over the river Ganga in Buxar. These projects will be implemented at a cost of Rs 26,000 crores.

Multilateral Funding To Support Bihar's Development

In a significant move, the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies. This will ensure that the state receives the necessary funding to implement its development projects.

The government also announced a unique initiative to support students, where e-vouchers will be provided directly to 1 lakh students every year, with an interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount.

Overall, the Centre's development plan for Bihar is expected to have a transformative impact on the state's economy, infrastructure, and quality of life.