PM Modi's Lunch Diplomacy: Shares Meal, Views With Cross-Party MPs At Parliament Canteen
During his lunch at Parliament canteen, PM Narendra Modi answered all the questions, including his daily routine, food, construction of Kutch, and Pakistan visit, during lunch.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen today. He was joined by MPs across party line & from different parts of the country. PM said to the MPs in the beginning, “Come on, today I will punish you all.” PM answered all the questions, including his daily routine, food, construction of Kutch, and Pakistan visit, during lunch.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen today. pic.twitter.com/98F0IAa3dt — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024
This is a developing story.
Live Tv