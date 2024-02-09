trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719763
PM Modi's Lunch Diplomacy: Shares Meal, Views With Cross-Party MPs At Parliament Canteen

During his lunch at Parliament canteen, PM Narendra Modi answered all the questions, including his daily routine, food, construction of Kutch, and Pakistan visit, during lunch.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen today. He was joined by MPs across party line & from different parts of the country. PM said to the MPs in the beginning, “Come on, today I will punish you all.” PM answered all the questions, including his daily routine, food, construction of Kutch, and Pakistan visit, during lunch.

This is a developing story.

