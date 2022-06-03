हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi attends ground breaking ceremony 3.0 of UP Investors Summit

Along with PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event.

PM Narendra Modi attends ground breaking ceremony 3.0 of UP Investors Summit
Credits: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 3, 2022) attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the event. The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21st -22nd, 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 28, 2019.

The Ground Breaking Ceremony was also attended by top industry leaders of the country. Leading industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, are likely to attend the event, officials from the UP government said.

