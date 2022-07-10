Hyderabad: One week after the public meeting of BJP top brass in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday (July 10) used the choicest of phrases and satires to criticise primarily Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule citing various issues. In the latest tirade, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president, who has been heavily coming down on PM Modi since the last few months called him “Vish (poison) Guru”. “The country must get rid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this BJP-led NDA government. A non-BJP government at the Centre is the need of the hour,'' KCR said.

Calling the BJP party ‘Dharam Ke Saudagar’, KCR said the saffron party has become dangerous for the country. “This party has become very arrogant. The BJP is not bothered about the common man. The latest steep hike in domestic gas cylinder price is just one small example,'' the Telangana CM charged.

KCR even heaped praise on former PM Indira Gandhi for at least declaring an Emergency. “At least she was bold enough to declare Emergency. What the current Prime Minister and his party are doing is enforcing undeclared Emergency.''

KCR also lauded Supreme Court Judges Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala for their criticism of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. “I am saluting both Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala and requesting them to keep the same spirit to save India.''

The Telangana CM also found fault with Tamil Nadu BJP President K.Annamalai, who recently had commented that in Tamil Nadu too there will be “Eknath Shinde type of development soon''. “Are you manufacturers of Eknath Shinde type of people in the country. What nonsense you are doing. Is it ‘Loktantra or Shadayantra' ( democracy or conspiracy ).''

KCR also spoke about warning of cloud bursts, heavy rains, and flooding in the weather forecast for the next three days in Telangana.