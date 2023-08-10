PM Modi Calls I.N.D.I.A 'Ghamandia', Predicts Another No-Confidence Motion In 2028 - Top Quotes From His Lok Sabha Speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an all-out attack against the Opposition for bringing the no-confidence motion against his government and said they were not prepared for the discussion. While replying to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, he said they did not allow discussion to take place in Parliament on a number of bills related to the country's development. During his two-hour-long speech, Modi also exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will break records to score a grand win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The no-confidence motion brought by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was defeated by a voice vote.

Top quotes from PM Modi's reply to Motion of No-Confidence in Lok Sabha:

"What kind of debate you have done on the no-confidence motion? I am seeing on social media, even your 'darbaris (courtiers) are disappointed. This is your condition."

"See the fun of this debate, fielding was laid out by the opposition, but fours and sixes were hit from here (treasury benches). The opposition is bowling only no-balls in the no-confidence motion."

"When we went to polls in 2019, the people had declared no confidence in them (Opposition) with utmost strength."

"No-confidence motion introduced by the Opposition is lucky for the government."

"There were many bills that were linked with the fishermen, data, poor, deprived and tribals but the Opposition has no interest in them. This was a betrayal of the expectations of the people. They have proven that for them, the party is above the country."

"This time period of the 21st century is a time of fulfilling all our aspirations. Whatever is shaped during this time period will impact the country for the next thousand years. Therefore, we have a huge responsibility and we should have a single focus- development of the country and full dedication to realize the dreams of the countrymen."

"Opposition have made an unsuccessful attempt to break the confidence of the people in the garb of No Confidence Motion."

"Opposition's bad language and constant nitpicking works like a 'Kala Tika' (to ward off bad omen)."

"All the target institutions of the Opposition's criticism invariably shine. It is the 'Opposition's secret boon'. Whoever they wish bad for, ends up doing well. I am an example."

"The opposition does not believe in the capabilities and dedication of the nation."

"In 2028, when you will bring a No-Confidence Motion, the country will be among the top 3 largest economies in the world."

"The opposition is quick to trust those who speak ill of the country."