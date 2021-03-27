PM Narendra Modi calls upon his 'young friends' to vote as phase 1 polling underway for West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 27, 2021) called upon his 'young friends' to vote as polling began for the first phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections.

Minutes after polling began at 7 AM on Saturday, PM Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, "The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."

The Prime Minister added, "Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."

In West Bengal, voting will be held for 30 seats while in Assam over 47 seats are going to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections.

The WB Assembly elections 2021 will take place in eight phases, of which, the first round of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates. Polling in West Bengal will be a contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Assam, the elections will be conducted in three phases, where the main contest will be between the ruling BJP-AGP alliance and the Congress-led opposition grand alliance.

