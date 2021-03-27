हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

PM Narendra Modi calls upon his 'young friends' to vote as phase 1 polling underway for West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections

The voting for the first phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections began at 7 AM on Saturday.  

PM Narendra Modi calls upon his &#039;young friends&#039; to vote as phase 1 polling underway for West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 27, 2021) called upon his 'young friends' to vote as polling began for the first phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. 

Minutes after polling began at 7 AM on Saturday, PM Modi took to his official Twitter account and said, "The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote."

The Prime Minister added, "Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers."

In West Bengal, voting will be held for 30 seats while in Assam over 47 seats are going to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections. 

The WB Assembly elections 2021 will take place in eight phases, of which, the first round of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates. Polling in West Bengal will be a contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Assam, the elections will be conducted in three phases, where the main contest will be between the ruling BJP-AGP alliance and the Congress-led opposition grand alliance.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState election 2021Narendra ModiAssam assembly election 2021Assam electionWest Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal election
Next
Story

US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Narendra Modi to virtual climate summit

Must Watch

PT15M33S

DNA: Special Report on cultural relations of India-Bangladesh