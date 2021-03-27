1st Phase Assembly Elections Live updates: Voting in West Bengal, Assam to begin at 7 AM

27 March 2021, 06:40 AM
ALSO READ | West Bengal, Assam elections: Key candidates in fray for first phase of polling
27 March 2021, 06:31 AM
West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in East Midnapore. (ANI visuals)
West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth inEast Midnapore, ahead of voting for the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today.
Visuals from Prabhat Kumar College in Contai pic.twitter.com/6af0penX1d
— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
27 March 2021, 06:29 AM
In Assam, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray from 47 seats, which will witness 42 seats from the 11 districts of the upper Assam and the northern Assam region and five seats from the central Assam's Nagaon district.
27 March 2021, 06:28 AM
In West Bengal, thirty seats are up for election in the first round, including all of Purulia and Jhargram's constituencies, as well as those from Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur. The first round of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates.
27 March 2021, 06:27 AM
The voting will conclude at 6 pm, as the timing has been extended by an hour in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
27 March 2021, 06:27 AM
The much-awaited West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections are here with the two states beginning voting at 7 am on Saturday (March 27, 2021) in the first phase.