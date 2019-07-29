close

PM Narendra Modi goes on a safari, rows a boat on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls - Watch trailer

In the trailer of the show, Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, can be heard telling PM Modi, "You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive."

An unknown side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be there for all to see on August 12 when the famous adventure show 'Man vs Wild' featuring him will premiere on Discovery channel. 

In the trailer of the show, Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, can be heard telling PM Modi, "You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive."

Sharing the sneak peak of the show, Grylls took to Twitter to say: "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery".

In the short 45 second video, the PM can be seen welcoming Grylls to India. The PM can also be seen holding a weapon carved out of bamboo and other material collected from the forest. Modi and Grylls are riding on a small boat in a river.

Bear Grylls was in India in February this year to shoot the adventure show at the Jim Corbett tiger reserve in Uttarakhand. For his popular show Man Vs Wild, Gear  travels the globe looking for the most inhospitable places in which to use his extraordinary survival skills. The show which ran for seven seasons was also nominated for an Emmy Award.

