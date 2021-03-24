PM Narendra Modi greets Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, calls for 'atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a desire to build "cordial relations" with Pakistan but stressed for that to happen, an "environment of trust" that is "devoid of terror" is "imperative".

The letter addressed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on country's National Day, PM Modi wrote, "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

PM Modi also gave his "best wishes" to the neighbouring country in its fight to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Excellency, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Modi wrote.

Pakistan celebrated its 70th National Day on Tuesday. This day is celebrated every year on March 23 to commemorate the 'Lahore Resolution' of 1940 and adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, making the country world's first Islamic republic.

As per government sources it is a routine letter that is sent every year.

On Monday, a delegation of Pakistani officials had arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission. This is first such dialogue between the two nations in over two-and-a-half years.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla claimed that India desires good neighbourly ties with Pakistan and is committed to addressing any issue bilaterally but added that any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere.

Further, he said that the onus is on Islamabad to create such an atmosphere.