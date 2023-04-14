PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 'First' AIIMS Of Northeast In Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated Northeast's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to the nation. The foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati was laid by PM Modi in May 2017 and it has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,120 crores. Modi arrived in Assam today where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers. Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival. After his arrival, Prime Minister reached Sarusajai Stadium, to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers.

"This immortal song by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Bard of Brahmaputra, echoes the sentiment of every Assamese people. I heartily welcome Hon`ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to Assam to celebrate Bihu," Assam CM Biswa said in a tweet.

বʼহাগ মাথোঁ এটি ঋতু নহয়

নহয় বʼহাগ এটি মাহ

অসমীয়া জাতিৰ ই আয়ুস ৰেখা

গণ জীৱনৰ ই সাহ



PM Modi will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs 14,300 crore to the nation. This includes the commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup, a bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi, and beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar.

PM Modi will also dedicate five railway projects to the nation. He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch `Aapke Dwar Ayushman` campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Rongali Bihu is observed in the first week of the month of Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community.

The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.