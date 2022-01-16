PM Narendra Modi lauds health and frontline workers, scientists as India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive completes one year

New Delhi: As India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday (January 16, 2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed each and every person associated with it in a series of tweets.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods.”

Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022

The prime minister hailed the efforts of the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers during these challenging times and called it “exceptional”.

“​​At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” PM Modi said in the tweet.

India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science based. We are also augmenting health infrastructure to ensure our fellow citizens get proper care. Let us keep following all COVID-19 related protocols and overcome the pandemic. #1YearOfVaccineDrive — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022

Additionally, BJP president J P Nadda said the task of jabbing the country's huge population seemed impossible but was made possible under the ''stellar leadership'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with over 92 per cent of population having received the first dose.

He tweeted, ''India has so far administered 156 crore vaccine doses, of which 99 crore doses have been given in rural India. 70% of our adult population is fully vaccinated. More than 3 crore children have got their first dose since the program began. India has led the fight against COVID-19.''

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive "the most successful in the world". The Union Health Minister also extended greetings to the health workers, scientists and citizens as the country completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, "Today the world`s largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone`s efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists and countrymen."

Notably, India`s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.76 crore in a span of an year.

It is interesting to look at the nation`s vaccination journey. India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

As per Union Health Ministry, 1,56,76,15,454 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, more than 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered.

(With ANI inputs)

