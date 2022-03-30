हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ukraine crisis

PM Modi should reveal plans in store for Ukraine-returned students: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I will request the Prime Minister to tell us what measures are being taken for the Ukraine-returned Indian students... The 17,000 students. What about their studies? Is it not the duty of the government to take full care of these students?"

PM Modi should reveal plans in store for Ukraine-returned students: Mamata Banerjee
File Photo

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre what academic measures would be taken for students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine.

She said that it was the duty of the central government to take "full care of the students".

"I will request the Prime Minister to tell us what measures are being taken for the Ukraine-returned Indian students... The 17,000 students. What about their studies? Is it not the duty of the government to take full care of these students?" Banerjee told reporters here.

The CM is on an official tour to the northern districts of the state.

Banerjee also asserted that her government was ready to help the Ukraine-returned students with their academics, "unlike the Centre". "I met 400 students who returned to Bengal. We are ready to extend education-related help to them free of cost," she added. 

Ukraine crisisMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiUkraine returned studentsIndians In Ukraine
