PM Narendra Modi supervised entire IAF operation, followed real-time updates from South Block

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed the real-time updates of Indian Air Force's pre-dawn operation to strike down terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday.

PM Modi supervised the entire operation from the situation room at Rashtrapati Bhavan's South Block.

Top intelligence sources told Zee Media that multiple options were given to Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa who chalked out the entire strike plan. National Security Advisor had also detailed the PM on the IAF ops earlier.

In a pre-dawn attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads and control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad Tuesday at various places in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), completely destroying them and eliminating several terrorists.

The terror training camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The IAF strike comes days after the February 2014 Pulwama attack carried out by JeM that claimed the lives over 40 jawans.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is currently briefing foreign envoys of US, China, Russia, UK, Russia, Brazil and ASEAN about the Tuesday's developments.

PM Modi earlier briefed both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu about the IAF strike in Balakot across LoC.

“In an intelligence-led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated,” Gokhale said while briefing the media.

“India has been repeatedly urging Pakistan to take action against the JeM to prevent jihadis from being trained and armed inside Pakistan. Pakistan has taken no concrete actions to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism on its soil,” he added.