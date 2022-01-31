PM Modi to address National Commission for Women Foundation Day event today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday (January 31), at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, the leader announced on Twitter.

In the tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, "At 4:30 PM this evening, will address the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme."

At 4:30 PM this evening, will address the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme. @NCWIndia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

The theme of the programme is `She The Change Maker`, aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields, the Prime Minister`s office informed on Sunday.

The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also set the ground running for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 as he is set to hold a virtual rally in five districts The Prime Minister's virtual rally in the poll-bound state will cover the districts of Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar) and 21 Vidhan sabha seats.

This, notably, will be the first address by PM Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the dates were announced for the Assembly elections. Mod is BJP’s topmost star campaigner for the upcoming polls.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

