PM Modi to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in Kolkata today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata on Saturday (January 23, 2021) for 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Dear sisters and brothers of West Bengal, I am honoured to be in your midst, that too on the auspicious day of Parakram Divas. During the programmes in Kolkata, we will pay tributes to the brave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

PM Modi during his scheduled visit will be at Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. He will preside over the inaugural function of the `Parakram Diwas` celebrations at Victoria Memorial.

According to a Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) release, a permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji will be inaugurated on the occasion.

"A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held," PMO said.

In the ceremony, a book based on Netaji's letters called "Book: Letters of Netaji (1926-1936)" will be unveiled. A felicitation ceremony will be held to honour INA veterans and other freedom fighters.

"Before this event, Prime Minister will visit the National Library where an International Conference "Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an 'Artists' Camp' are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants," it said.

The government recently announced that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 every year will be celebrated as `Parakram Diwas'.

It is to honour and remember Netaji`s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

Netaji brings a deep emotional connect among people in West Bengal where both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are leaving no stone unturned to associate themselves with his legacy ahead of the assembly polls.

