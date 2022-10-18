PM Narendra Modi to address the 90th Interpol General Assembly in Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on Tuesday in New Delhi`s Pragati Maidan. The 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol will take place between October, 18-21 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Interpol meeting in Delhi will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers. Interpol`s supreme governing body, the General Assembly meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. The meeting will be held in India after a gap of 25 years after it was last held in 1997.

India`s proposal to host the INTERPOL General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India`s independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority. The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India`s law and order system to the entire world, PMO said.

Union Home Minister, INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Mr Jurgen Stock, CBI Director will also be present on the occasion. The 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol will take place between October, 18-21 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Assembly while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21. The General Assembly is Interpol`s supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus and senior ministry officials.

