Delhi Traffic Update: Vehicle movement to be regulated between 18-21 October, check roads to AVOID

Traffic movement on several roads in Delhi will be regulated between October 18-21 in preparation for Interpol's 90th Annual General Assembly, which will be held in the national capital next week. Interpol's 90th Annual General Assembly will be held in New Delhi from October 18 to 21. The event will be attended by delegations from 195 countries. The Assembly will be inaugurated on October 18 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the valedictory function will be held on October 21 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to a senior official with the Delhi Traffic Police, accommodations for the delegates' stay have been made at The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency, and The Ashok hotels.

The delegates will be travelling between places of stay, Pragati Maidan, JLN Stadium, and the Airport. The official said that various traffic measures will be implemented to achieve smooth transportation for delegates from places of stay to Pragati Maidan. In order to facilitate the movement of the delegates, traffic volume will be regulated on Ashoka Road, Firoz Shah Road, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Shantipath, Maharshi Raman Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Gurgaon Road, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Mehram Nagar Tunnel.

Traffic Advisory

In view of the '90th Annual General Assembly' of Interpol at Pragati Maidan from 18th-21st October, 2022, elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic in the city. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Jjx0Px1PvX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 16, 2022

It is important to reduce the traffic volume on roads in New Delhi District, and this can be achieved with support from corporations, organisations, and individuals. Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport, and working hours can be staggered.

Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro rail for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans, and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi District, said the Delhi Traffic Police official.

He said that commuters travelling in the vicinity of the New Delhi district could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. Meanwhile, the security agencies and Delhi police are on high alert in the national capital.

A senior official informed that a meeting was recently held to discuss security and possible threats during the four-day event in which 195 countries are likely to participate and the ongoing festive season.

"The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Delhi Police, and other concerned agencies. In the meeting, security was hotels where delegations will stay, travel route and security measures at the venue where the meeting will be held was discussed in details," he said.

More than 4,000 Delhi police personnel from security units and others from Crime Branch, local police stations, para-military, and reserve police personnel have been deployed for the security of the event scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi between October 18-21. A control room has been set up for monitoring of CCTVs.

Security of hotels like The Lalit, Shangri-la, Hyatt Regency, The Imperial, and other five-stars in New Delhi and South West Delhi areas have been taken over by Delhi Police. "We have deployed Delhi Police personnel in and around hotels where delegations will stay during the event. Cops in plain clothes have also been deployed to keep watch on any suspicious movement or unverified person at the locations," he said.

The police have taken over the security of hotels and the venue from Saturday onwards. A composite security system has been set up in and around Pragati Maidan and the JLN stadium event. The General Assembly is Interpol`s supreme governing body, comprising representatives from each of the 195 member countries, which meets annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.

With inputs from (ANI)