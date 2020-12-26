PM Narendra Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on December 28 from Maharashtra's Sangola to West Bengal's Shalimar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th 'Kisan Rail' from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28, 2020, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday (December 26, 2020).

PM Modi will flag off the 100th 'Kisan Rail' at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc.

"Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment," said the PMO.

The Centre has also extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Notably, India's first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur.

As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days a week.

"Kisan Rail has been a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation," said the Prime Minister's Office.

They added, "It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce."

On the other hand, the first 'Kisan Rail' from south India chugged off from Anantapuramu on September 9 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to Azadpur Mandi in the national capital.

Live TV