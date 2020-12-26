हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on December 28 from Maharashtra's Sangola to West Bengal's Shalimar

PM Modi will flag off the 100th 'Kisan Rail' at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. 

PM Narendra Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on December 28 from Maharashtra&#039;s Sangola to West Bengal&#039;s Shalimar
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th 'Kisan Rail' from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28, 2020, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday (December 26, 2020).

PM Modi will flag off the 100th 'Kisan Rail' at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc.

"Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on size of the consignment," said the PMO.

The Centre has also extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

Notably, India's first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur. 

As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days a week.

"Kisan Rail has been a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation," said the Prime Minister's Office.

They added, "It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce."

On the other hand, the first 'Kisan Rail' from south India chugged off from Anantapuramu on September 9 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to Azadpur Mandi in the national capital.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiKisan RailIndian RailwaysKisan Rail freight
Next
Story

Some people in Delhi are trying to teach me democracy: PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition
  • 1,01,69,118Confirmed
  • 1,47,343Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Shopian, two terrorists killed