Some people in Delhi are trying to teach me democracy: PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition

New Delhi: Amid the recent attacks on him over the three new farm laws, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 26, 2020) hit out at the opposition and said that some people are trying to teach him democracy.

"Some people in Delhi keep cursing and abusing Modi every morning, evening, day and night. They keep teaching me new lessons about democracy," said PM Modi while launching the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I want to show them the mirror today. Look at Jammu and Kashmir, in such a short time of being formed as an UT, it took the task forward by accepting the three-tier Panchayati Raj system. But see the irony on the other hand, despite the Supreme Court's order, panchayat and municipal elections are not happening in Puducherry," said PM Modi and launched a scathing attack on Congress for not undertaking the local polls in Puducherry.

Ensuring top quality healthcare for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. https://t.co/RdKKRo33lh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2020

"Those who teach me the lessons of democracy every day, their party is ruling there," added PM Modi.

"You will be surprised to know that the Supreme Court had given an order in this regard in 2018, but the government there has been delaying it," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the District Development Council (DDC) elections show the strength of India's democracy.

पहले देश के लिए जो अधिकतर स्कीम बनती थी, जो कानून बनते थे, उनमें लिखा होता था- Except J&K. अब यह इतिहास की बात हो चुकी है। पहले जो 170 से ज्यादा सेंट्रल लॉ एप्लीकेबल नहीं थे, वे अब एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन का हिस्सा हैं। यह जम्मू-कश्मीर के नागरिकों के हक का अवसर है। pic.twitter.com/OaLolO78qr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2020

He said the election of the District Development Council has written a new chapter and complimented the people for reaching the voting booth despite the cold and COVID-19 outbreak.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों ने DDC के चुनावों में लोकतंत्र की जड़ों को और मजबूत करने का काम किया है। यूटी बनने के एक साल में पंचायत चुनाव करवा दिया और लोगों को उनका हक दे दिया। दूसरी ओर, पुडुचेरी में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद पंचायत और म्यूनिसिपल इलेक्शन नहीं हो रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/OxmJrx85Ls — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2020

Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, PM Modi said getting free treatment up to 5 lakh rupees under this scheme would improve the ease of living.

Notably, over 6 lakh families of the state are getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Scheme right now and all the 21 lakh families will get the same benefit after the SEHAT scheme.

PM Modi added another benefit of this scheme would be that treatment is not limited to government and private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir only.

"Rather, treatment can be availed from thousands of hospitals empanelled under this scheme in the country," stated the Prime Minister.

