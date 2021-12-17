PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Mayors' Conference today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate and address the All India Mayors` Conference, themed `New Urban India`, at 10:30 am on Friday (December 17, 2021).

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the All India Mayors` Conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country will be participating in the conference.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

PM Modi also took it to his Twitter to announce his presence at the event and said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 17th December, will inaugurate the All India Mayors’ Conference. This forum brings together Mayors from across India with the aim of sharing best practices in civic administration for the benefit of our citizens."

"It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities. A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years," the PMO said in its release.

The release also added that an exhibition is also being organized from December 17 to 19 to showcase the key achievements of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

