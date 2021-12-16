Not socialism, communism, India needs Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on all the opposition parties with contrary ideologies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (December 16) said that the country is in need of a Ram Rajya and not socialism or communism.

Adityanath made the statements during the last sitting of the UP Legislative Assembly where his government presented its second supplementary budget.

The CM in his speech also termed socialism as the "biggest superstition".

"It has many imposter brands like family socialism, mafia socialism, anarchist socialism, riot socialism and terrorist socialism," he said.

Explaining his idea of Ram Rajya, Yogi further quoted, “We have already said that this country neither needs communism nor socialism. This country only wants Ram Rajya and Uttar Pradesh only wants Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya means the one which is everlasting, universal and eternal, not affected by circumstances.”

The chief minister further said that the real values of socialism were realised by his party leader and PM of the country, Narendra Modi, who built toilets for the people.

“Lohia had said that no power in the country will be able to remove a government, which builds toilets for the poor and keeps their stoves burning, he said apparently referring to the work done by the BJP in the Centre under the ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Ujjawala Yojna.’

Yogi Adityanath, who is on a campaign spree for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, is BJP’s face for the Chief Ministership.

(With agency inputs)

