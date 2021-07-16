PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate multiple railway projects, new attractions in Ahmedabad today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 16, 2021) will virtually inaugurate a slew of key projects in Ahmedabad including three new attractions at Science City and multiple railway projects. "At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 16th July, a range of interesting development works will be inaugurated in Gujarat. These works cover the environment, nature, railways and science", tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a revamped railway station at his hometown Vadnagar where he used to sell tea during his childhood. The railway station building there has been given a heritage look at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore.

As per an official release by the Ministry of Railways, the railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha line and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section.

According to the Chairman of the Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) project, SS Rathore, the refurbished railway station sports the look of a modern airport and is located a few steps away from the Mahatma Mandir Conventional and Exhibition Centre. Additionally, the railway station will have green building features and special efforts have been made towards the detailing of the station like special ticket counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking spaces.

Sumit Awasthi, Divisional Railway Manager (WR), Ahmedabad said, "The Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar is becoming the venue of choice for organising national and international events such as exhibitions, conferences, etc. There was a lack of proper connectivity and accommodation. As a result, Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station has been redeveloped incorporating a 318-room swanky hotel within."

The Mehsana-Veretha meter gauge line has been converted into an electrified broad gauge line at a total project cost of Rs 367 crores (Rs 293 crores gauge conversion and Rs 74 crores electrification).

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate an aquatic gallery, robotic gallery and the nature park in Ahmedabad’s Science City.

According to ANI reports, the aquatic gallery spread over an area of 15,000 square metres will be the largest aquarium in India and will have 68 tanks showcasing 188 marine species including Penguins. A key attraction of the aquatic gallery is a 28-metre-long unique walk way tunnel.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate an interactive robotic gallery that takes visitors through the history of evaluation of robots and showcases the pioneers of robotics technology. This gallery will provide a platform for visitors to explore the ever-evolving field of robotics. The unique attraction of the gallery is the welcoming humanoid robot that communicates with visitors expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement.

Nature Park has many beautiful features like fog garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and open labyrinth (maze). It includes an interesting labyrinth designed for children.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV